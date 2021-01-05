Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'Sheena' star, dead at 65

FILE - Actor Roger Moore, right, poses with his co-star Tanya Roberts from the James Bond film "A View to a Kill," outside of Château de Chantilly in Chantilly, France on Aug. 17, 1984. Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner. Roberts' partner Lance O'Brien confirmed her death Tuesday after picking up her personal effects at a Los Angeles hospital. She was 65. (AP Photo/Alexis Duclos, File)