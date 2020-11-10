Saeb Erekat, longtime Palestinian spokesman, dies at 65

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, speaks during a press conference, following an emergency meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)