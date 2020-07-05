Lebanon holds Baalbek concert despite virus, economic crisis

Musicians from the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra perform during a concert in the ancient northeastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Dubbed "an act of cultural resilience," the concert aims to send a message of unity and hope to the world amid the coronavirus pandemic and an unprecedented economic and financial crisis in Lebanon. For the first time since the Baalbek International Festival was launched in 1956, this year's concert is being held without an audience, in line with strict COVID-19 guidelines. Instead, it is being broadcast live on local and regional TV stations and live-streamed on social media platforms. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)