Last of singing McGuire Sisters dies in Vegas; Phyllis, 89

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 1986 file photo, The McGuire Sisters, from left, Christine, Phyllis and Dorothy, pose outside Radio City Music Hall in New York. Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2020. She was 89. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)