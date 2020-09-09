'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011 file photo, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner arrive at the Kardashian Kollection launch party in Los Angeles. After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is ending its run. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye" to the reality show, Kim Kardashian and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, file)