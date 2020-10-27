UK judge to rule Nov 2 on Depp's libel suit against tabloid

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, US actor and film producer Johnny Deep during the photocall for his film "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane Macgoman" at the 68th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain. Britain’s judicial office said Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020, that judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his verdict in writing on Nov. 2, ruling on whether Johnny Depp was libelled by a tabloid newspaper that branded him a wife-beater. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, FILE)