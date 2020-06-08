The Obamas deliver speeches during YouTube virtual ceremony

FILE - This July 14, 2019 file photo shows Beyonce at the "Lion King" premiere in London. President Barack Obama along with his wife, Michelle, delivered speeches Sunday, June 7, 2020, during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony. The duo, along with a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Tom Brady, offered inspirational messages in hopes of uplifting new graduates. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)