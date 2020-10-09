FILE - In this Thursday, June 11, 2009 file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The World Health Organization has reported a new daily record high in coronavirus cases worldwide, with more than 350, 000 cases reported to the U.N. health agency on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The new daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses a record set earlier this week and is nearly 12,000 more infections. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, file)