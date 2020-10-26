Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85

FILE - In this July 21, 2015, file photo, rapper Silento poses for a portrait in New York. Silento, known for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" and whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 with driving 143 mph on an Atlanta interstate. The rapper faces several charges, including reckless driving and speeding. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)