Rally in Baghdad marks 1 year since Iran general's killing

A man chants slogans against the United States while supporters of Popular Mobilization Forces hold posters of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, and General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds force during a protest, in Tahrir Square, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Thousands of Iraqis converged on a landmark central square in Baghdad on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the killing of Soleimanil and al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)