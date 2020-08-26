DOJ seeks data about COVID nursing home deaths from 4 states

FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, emergency medical workers arrive at Cobble Hill Health Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to an Associated Press report that his state's coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a major undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home's property. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)