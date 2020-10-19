UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the tolerance minister of the United Arab Emirates, speaks to The Associated Press in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The chair of Britain's Hay literary festival said Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, that the event will not return to Abu Dhabi after one of the festival's curators alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Sheikh Nahyan while working with him. When asked about the allegation by the AP, the UAE's Foreign Ministry said it does not comment on personal matters. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)