Van Halen's California hometown plans memorial to guitarist

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo Daniel Gaither, of Pasadena, photographs a banner acknowledging distinguished Pasadena City College alumnus Eddie Van Halen at the college in Pasadena, Calif. Van Halen's Southern California hometown will memorialize the late guitar legend, but it's still unclear what form the tribute will take. The Pasadena City Council on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, directed officials to come up with ideas and report back on how to best remember the rock icon who died of cancer Oct. 6, 2020, at age 65. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)