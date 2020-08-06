Phelps, Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc

FILE - US Olympic freestyle moguls skier Jeremy Bloom poses for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Olympians including Michael Phelps, Apolo Ohno and Bloom are opening up about their mental health struggles in a new sobering documentary about suicide and depression among the world's greatest athletes. Many of the athletes are sharing their pain for the first time in HBO's "The Weight of Gold," which aims to expose the problem, incite change among Olympics leadership and help others experiencing similar issues feel less alone. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)