Gov. Charlie Baker to be honoured with bobblehead doll

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 file photo Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, in Boston. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 said they are taking preorders for Baker bobblehead dolls, and said $5 from the $25 cost of each one will be donated to the Protect The Heroes fund's 100 Million Mask Challenge that pays for protective equipment for health care workers nationwide. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)