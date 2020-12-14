Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Justin Bieber has teamed up with a choir of London medical staff to record a charity Christmas single. The choir, made up of nurses, doctors and other healthcare staff working in the capital’s Lewisham and Greenwich public health service, joined the Canadian pop star for a special version of his song “Holy” in a bid to top the Christmas chart. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)