'Big Sky' stumbles in addressing Native American criticism

Native American actress Stefany Mathias poses for a photo in Vernon, British Columbia Canada on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2020. ABC’s “Big Sky” is struggling to address Native American criticism of the drama series. Mathias was hired for the role and asked to act as a consultant, which she said included reviewing set decorations. She is encouraged by the opportunity to bring an issue crucial to her and other Native women to a major network, she said, calling producers sincere in their efforts. (Tony Butler via AP)