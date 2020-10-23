Fiasco over pope's cut civil union quote intensifies impact

FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo, Angelo Albanesi, left, and Pier Giorgio De Simone wait for their civil union to be registered by a municipality officer during a ceremony in Rome's Campidoglio Capitol Hill. Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Rome Film Festival. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)