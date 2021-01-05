About 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under new security law

FILE - In this Saturday, July 11, 2020, file photo, former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries stands in front of a vintage double-deck bus used as a polling center for an unofficial "primary" for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in Hong Kong. About 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures were arrested by police on Wednesday under a national security law, following their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year held to increase their chances of controlling the legislature, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)