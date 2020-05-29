Twitter warns about Trump tweet 'glorifying violence'

This image from the Twitter account of President Donald Trump shows a tweet he posted on Friday, May 29, 2020, after protesters in Minneapolis torched a police station, capping three days of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. The tweet drew a warning from Twitter for Trump's rhetoric, with the social media giant saying he had “violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.” (Twitter via AP)