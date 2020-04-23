Spain probes how ex-rapper IS fighter slipped into Europe

In this photo taken from video released by Spanish National Police, showing police escorting suspected Egyptian extremists detained in a Monday overnight raid, in Almeria, Spain, Tuesday April 21, 2020. A suspected Egyptian-born Islamic State fighter described by police investigators as a "dangerous extremist" and two other people who are being investigated for possible links to religious extremist groups have been arrested in southern Spain, the country's National Police announced Tuesday. (Spanish National Police via AP)