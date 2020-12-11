Disney unveils plans to stream a galaxy of new series, films

This combination photo shows Rosario Dawson at the Tribeca TV Festival on Sept. 22, 2018, in New York, from left, Hayden Christensen at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards on Aug. 26, 2018, in Toronto, Patty Jenkins at the premiere of "I Am the Night" on Jan. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, Ewan McGregor at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. and Diego Luna at Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico Season 1" premiere on Nov. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. Lucasfilm announced that Jenkins will direct the next "Star Wars" theatrical film, "Rogue Squadron," and Dawson, Christensen, McGregor and Luna will participate in "Star Wars" series spin-offs on Disney+. (AP Photo)