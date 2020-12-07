Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump's presidency

This combination photo shows Robert Costa participating in the "Washington Week" panel during the PBS portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 31, 2017, left, and PEN literary service award recipient Bob Woodward at the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala in New York on May 21, 2019. Woodward is teaming with Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump’s administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden’s presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date. (AP Photo)