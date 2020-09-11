Western art collected by T. Boone Pickens offered at auction

FILE - In this May 30, 2017, file photo, oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens poses for a photo on his Mesa Vista Ranch in the panhandle of Texas. Works of art depicting the American West and other items collected by the late Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens are expected to sell for more than $15 million at an auction. Christie's announced Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 that the auction will be held Oct. 28 in New York. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)