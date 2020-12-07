UAE royal buys stake in controversial Israeli soccer club

In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013 photo Beitar Jerusalem F.C. soccer supporters watch a State Cup soccer match against Maccabi Umm al-Fahm F.C. in Jerusalem. Israel's Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, which has gained notoriety for never having an Arab player on its roster, announced on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 that an Emirati investor has purchased a 50% stake in the team. The team said that Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family, has pledged to invest 300 million shekels, or about $90 million, into the club over the next decade. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)