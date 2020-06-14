American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks to the media at the Moscow City Court building after the verdict announcement for American Paul Whelan in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 15, 2020. The Moscow City Court on Monday convicted Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in maximum security prison colony. Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. The U.S. Embassy has denounced Whelan's trial as unfair, pointing that no evidence has been provided. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)