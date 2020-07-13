Federal judge voids Georgia 'heartbeat' abortion restriction

FILE - Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, center, signs legislation Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Atlanta, banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks before many women know they're pregnant. A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state Monday, July 13, 2020, in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)