Ex-NBA player Shannon Brown accused of shooting at 2 people

FILE - In this May 17, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown, center top, attempts a dunk as Phoenix Suns forward Amare Stoudemire, left, and guard Jason Richardson, center bottom, defend while Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, watches during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Los Angeles. Former NBA player Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale, police said. Brown, 34, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident May 2, 2020, at his home in Tyrone, Georgia. He is free after he posted bond on Monday, May 4. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)