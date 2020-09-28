EU-UK spat over Brexit deal clouds key trade talks this week

Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Inter-institutional relations and Foresight, Maros Sefcovic, speaks during a media conference after the third meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Britain entered a crucial week of talks with the EU by immediately snubbing the EU's demand that London must fully respect the legal agreement it signed on its departure from the bloc. The EU told Prime Minister Boris Johnson to brace for a legal fight. (John Thys, Pool via AP)