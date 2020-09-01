Florida announces ban on nursing home visits will be lifted

FILE- In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Frances Reaves, in car, pays a visit to her friend Margaret Choinacki, foreground, 87, who has no other family members left because her husband and daughter have died, at Miami Jewish Health in Miami. Floridians will soon be allowed to visit loved ones in nursing homes after nearly six months of vulnerable seniors being cut off from family as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that facilities could start a partial reopening. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)