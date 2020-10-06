Germany: OPCW confirms nerve agent used in Navalny poisoning

A handout photo published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. German doctors say Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released from hospital after poisoning treatment. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month's treatment for poisoning, with doctors now believing that a ‚Äúcomplete recovery‚Äù from the nerve agent is possible, the facility said Wednesday Sept. 23. (Navalny instagram via AP)