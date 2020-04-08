Wuhan ends lockdown; Virus strains medical workers to limits

Israeli border police officers wearing face mask gather after dispersing ultra-Orthodox Jewish children burning leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in the Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Jerusalem authorities have said they will gather the bread and burn it in a big bonfire in one location to avoid large gatherings. But, some in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood shunned the orders. Many of Israel's ultra-Orthodox residents, obeying their religious leaders, have ignored pleas to stay home in the face of the coronavirus threat. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)