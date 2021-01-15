Spain rejects virus confinement as most of Europe stays home

FILE - In this Jan. 7. 2021, file photo, a resident is given the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at San Jeronimo nursing home, in Estella, around 38 kms (23 miles) from Pamplona, northern Spain. While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant causing havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)