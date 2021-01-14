Jets hire 49ers defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh as coach

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh cheers on his team from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. One year ago, Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy missed out on the coaching carousel despite being coordinators of the two Super Bowl teams. The two figure to be near the top of many of the lists of possible head coaching candidates again this offseason when the NFL is hoping some new rules lead to more opportunities for minority coaches.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)