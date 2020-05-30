Coronavirus protest concert blocked by Utah judge

FILE - In this April 18, 2020, file photo, people gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, which wants Utah's economy to be re-opened, in Salt Lake City. A Utah judge has blocked a concert protesting coronavirus restrictions, siding with county health officials who said the event expected to attract thousands of people could worsen the pandemic. Judge Dianna Gibson decided Friday, May 29, 2020, said there was a real risk of spreading the virus among the audience and others they could bring it back to. The decision came hours after Utah marked its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)