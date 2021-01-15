Amid cacophony since Capitol siege, key officer stays silent

In this image made from video and provided by HuffPost, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman speaks to an angry mob inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. One bright spot in all the chaos and anger from last week's mob siege at the U.S. Capitol was Goodman confronting a mob and retreating, risking his life to perhaps save the U.S. Senate. (Igor Bobic/HuffPost via AP)