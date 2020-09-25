Giant rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out landmines

In this undated photo issued by the PDSA, People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, Cambodian landmine detection rat, Magawa is photographed wearing his PDSA Gold Medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross, in Siem, Cambodia. A British animal charity has on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, for the first time awarded its top civilian honor to a rat, recognizing the rodent for his "lifesaving bravery and devotion” in searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia. (PDSA via AP)