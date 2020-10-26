Harry Styles investing in new music venue in Manchester

FILE - Harry Styles performs on NBC's Today show on Feb. 26, 2020, in New York. Styles is making plans to headline his own arena, one planned to be completed in Manchester, England, in 2023. He is among the investors in the Co-op Live venue, a £350 million pounds ($456.6 million) project that organizers hope will be the biggest in the UK. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)