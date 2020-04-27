Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' to premiere on Netflix

FILE - This May 11, 2019 file photo shows former first lady Michelle Obama during "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama," in Atlanta. Netflix says a documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will premiere on its streaming service next week. It chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-2019 for her memoir “Becoming.” (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)