EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

Indonesian navy personnel use a forklift to carry a large part of a plane recovered from the waters off Java Island where a Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crashed on Saturday, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, late Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The search for the black boxes of the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea. (AP Photo)