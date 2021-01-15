Haiti braces for unrest as opposition demands new president

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest demanding the release of political prisoners and the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Haiti is bracing for a fresh round of widespread protests starting Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, with opposition leaders demanding that President Moise step down next month, worried he is amassing too much power as he enters his second year of rule by decree. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)