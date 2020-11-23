Rights experts: Japan's handling of Carlos Ghosn was wrong

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon. In an opinion published Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations says former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan in late 2018 and has urged “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, file)