Europe tightens restrictions as UK, Germany widen testing

A man sits alone on a chair outside a restaurant in the island of Astypalea, Greece on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Greece's government is imposing a localized lockdown on its second largest city of Thessaloniki after major increases in the number of coronavirus infections as over the weekend, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a nationwide curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)