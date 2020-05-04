New book aims to portray 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan

FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Harper Collins U.K. announced Monday, May 4, 2020 that it will publish “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” in Britain and the Commonwealth on Aug. 11. The book will be published in the U.S. the same day by Dey Street Books. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)