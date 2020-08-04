Reporter sues Golden Globes organization over member rules

Golden Globes signage appears on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Norwegian entertainment reporter has sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that gives out the Golden Globe Awards, alleging that it acts as a cartel that stifles competition for its members. Reporter Kjersti Flaa filed the lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. Flaa said that despite reporting on Hollywood for many prominent Norwegian outlets, she has been repeatedly denied membership in the organization because the HFPA won't allow in new members whose work competes with that of existing ones. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)