Disney, SeaWorld announce plans for Florida parks to reopen

FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, guests peer through the closed gate to Universal's Islands of Adventure beside Universal CityWalk, in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando is aiming to reopen its theme parks in early June, a resort official said Thursday, May 20, more than two months after the company joined crosstown rival Disney World in closing the gates to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)