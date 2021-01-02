India OKs AstraZeneca and locally-made COVID-19 vaccines

People participating in a COVID-19 vaccine delivery system trial wait for their turn at a COVID-19 vaccination center in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. India tested its COVID-19 vaccine delivery system with a nationwide trial on Saturday as it prepares to roll-out an inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's exercise included necessary data entry into an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, along with testing of cold storage and transportation arrangements for the vaccine, the health ministry had said. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)