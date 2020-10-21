Coronavirus spreads in Nagorno-Karabakh amid heavy fighting

A nurse cares for a coronavirus patient in an infectious diseases clinic in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since a war there ended in 1994, faces an outbreak of the coronavirus amid the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than a quarter-century. (AP Photo)