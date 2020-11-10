April trial scheduled for Avenatti over Stormy Daniels book

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in New York. A judge has set an April 2021 date for Avenatti to face trial on charges that he cheated ex-client Stormy Daniels out of proceeds from her book, "Full Disclosure." Avenatti, who wrote the forward for the book, has pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)