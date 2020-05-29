Weinstein raped me in 1994 at age 17, woman says in lawsuit

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint. The district attorney‚Äôs office says Friday the charge was filed over allegations that the former movie mogul sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)